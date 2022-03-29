To the Editor:
I support Sheriff Dave Cserep for reelection in the May 3 primary. Dave has been a neighbor and friend for over 25 years. Over the years we would meet occasionally on the street and have had many conversations about our families and the community.
Dave served our country for 20 years in the U.S. Army and in law enforcement for about 35 as an Auburn Police Officer, deputy sheriff and our current sheriff. His passion to defend and protect DeKalb County and our nation is second to none.
Sheriff Cserep is dedicated, educationally qualified, and has the experience to back it up. He has proven to me that he is a great leader and I feel safe living in DeKalb County under his watch. Some have called into question his compassion. I don not. My brother, Wayne Madden had passed suddenly and left a deep hole in many of our hearts. Dave was a friend of Wayne's and I believe more so as a mentor. You see, Wayne was the past International President to the International Lions Club and an Auburn Lion. Wayne was a mentor to many, including Dave. While he could not publicly support any political candidate as the Lions Club President, Wayne would slip in his support of Dave during his first election with a wide-eyed innocent look, then apologize and snicker as only Wayne could. If he was here today, i know he too would fully and unquestionable support Sheriff Cserep in his bid for a second term.
After Wayne passed, I received a personalized card of condolence from Dave expressing his sadness in losing my brother, a mentor and friend. It was clear that his heart was heavy and reaching out to me. Our Sheriff is now the President of the Auburn Lions Club, thanks to Wayne, and this speaks highly to Dave's character and professionalism as a proven leader.
There is no question about his compassion or his ability to lead and keep this community safe.
Keep up the great work Dave! You have earned my vote!
Diane Madden Jernigan
Auburn
