To the Editor:
KPC, You're better than that.
While I don't live in the city limits, and thus, I am not eligible to vote for mayor of Angola, the letter you printed titled "Let's keep Angola Safe and Welcoming" really strikes me as a small town version of a hit piece. I do know Colleen, I don't know Dave Martin — despite not having a vote to cast, I have watched this race and will say with absolute certainty, there have been very few well publicized opportunities to hear from the candidates on their ideas, their plans, and their positions on matters such as those referenced in the letter. It seems as though the influence you might have in your role as a news source would be much better utilized by pushing for an open dialogue between candidates — possibly a debate or some style of round table discussion. A simple question and answer session would go a long way as well.
An endorsement for a specific candidate based on their qualifications and experience is one thing — that letter was not one of those things. It was a character assault veiled in compliments about the city. And you chose to print it. That's not impartial reporting - its, for lack of a better word, petty. You're better than that.
Ryan Ahlersmeyer
Angola
