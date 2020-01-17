To the editor:
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, our senior members from Active Day came up to Auburn from Fort Wayne to tour the V-8 Ford Museum.
After having an exceptional and educational experience, our members then went to Kentucky Fried Chicken for lunch. When our Activity Director Tina had placed 21 orders for meals, Dave French approached and asked if he could pay for everyone's food.
We at Active Day cannot express how very touched we feel by this incredible gesture of kindness. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you, Dave French, mostly for renewing our faith in the goodness of humanity.
Valerie O'Brien
Fort Wayne
