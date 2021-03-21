25 years ago
• Wild celebrations erupted at Elkhart’s North Side Gym after the East Noble Knights’ heart-pounding 41-40 victory over 16th-ranked Northridge in the championship game of the Elkhart boys basketball regional Saturday night. Hundreds of students and loyal adult blue and gold fans, many with tears in their eyes, swarmed onto the floor past security guards to mob their idols who had won the school’s first regional title. It was a joyous scene unsurpassed in the 30 years of East Noble sports history. Senior Nick David was a hero in both games of the Regional. His two free throws with three seconds left in the morning game with Penn lifted the Knights to a 38-37 win. And his late three-pointer and final two free throws in the waning seconds of the championship game gave East Noble a 41-40 victory. The last regional champions from Kendallville were the 1938 Comets, who beat Warsaw, 27-26, for the title.
