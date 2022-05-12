To the editor:
I'm tired of being spoken to condescendingly by Steve Garbacz. His opinion pieces, at least 85% of them, leave me unconvinced. Yet he talks of those opposing his ideas as if they haven't got a brain.
Margie Deal
Avilla
