To the Editor:
Are we as citizens, going to let the historic home on the corner of 100N and 200W, be destroyed by a roundabout, that a percentage of drivers will fail to negotiate, like the uptown “mound”?
Whatever happened to raising funds to move places of importance to many? The complete and total destruction of the county home is another example. Why couldn't it have been converted into a bed and breakfast and managed in such a way to bring money back into county coffers? What about all of those bricks?
If we aren't careful, even the potential for Buck Lake to have prominent talent and success will go away! What a shame in the land of 101 lakes!
Tim Thomas
Orland
