To the editor:
My first time meeting Mike Watson was back in my Dana Engineering Lab days. His photographic business provided a very special service to our clutch product development. I always admired his people skills in business and communication with people.
Years later after my retirement from Dana/Eaton April 2011, age 66, Mike offered me a part=time job at the Ace hardware store in Auburn. This is when I got to know Mike. The leadership and communication skills really came out. After working with and for Mike as my boss, I was impressed with his love of his country,community and fellow human being. Then I found out how he gives back to his community through countless personal hours of public service. Trust me, this guy is wired to be a very good County Commissioner.
As a voter and born, raised never left Auburn citizen, Mike will bring great things to this office of County Commissioner. Someone like myself, what stands out about his approach to government (federal, state, or local) is fiscal conservative and accountability, very important. On this upcoming primary please cast your vote to Mike Watson.
Bob Detrick
Auburn
