To the editor:
Does you cell phone have power? Is your computer working? Do you have lights, heat or air conditioning? If so, then you can #ThankALineman.
Saturday, April 18, 2020, is National Lineman Appreciation Day.
These men and women have worked tirelessly in extreme weather conditions, sacrificed their lives, and had to be away from family and friends to make sure that the power stays on 24/7. Power outages don't care if it's a holiday, child's birthday, anniversary, or special plans that you have. When called upon we shall respond!
For these loyal few, there is no greater honor than to bear the name "LINEMAN."
So on April 18, 2020, please take the time to thank a lineman, as it means a lot to us!
I will take this time to reflect and remember all of those linemen before us who have lost their lives while working on the line so we can enjoy electricity.
Troy Stahly
Line supervisor
Auburn Electric Dept.
