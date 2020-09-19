To the editor:
We have known Josh Newbauer for over 30 years. We can tell you without hesitation that you will not find a more qualified candidate for DeKalb Central School Board. Josh is a man of integrity. He is honest, hard working, loyal and kind. He has worked with our family business on jobs and displays these characteristics in all that he does. Josh has been there to celebrate with us during the good times and has also always been there to lift us up during the hard times. His faith is unwavering. He is dedicated to his children and supports them in all that they do. He encourages them to try new things both academically and in athletics.
Josh proudly served our country and has a thorough understanding of what being a patriot means. His service has also taught him respect. This respect for others will allow him to hear varying opinions and make decisions based on facts rather than emotions.
In today’s society being true to yourself and speaking your truth is difficult for many. It will not be a problem for Josh. He is honest and has no hidden agenda. Josh simply wants to serve his community and offer its children the best education possible.
We will be voting for Josh on Nov. 3 and we encourage you to consider doing the same!
Jon and Mandy Young
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.