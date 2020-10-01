To the editor:
A big thank you to Kathy Smith, Kristen Randol, Carol Carlson, Vicki Inniger, Don Gura, Hertha Meyer, Brad Gehring, Hal Barker, Jill Jollief and Mark Howe for their help in decorating downtown Kendallville in preparation for Main Street Village on Oct. 3!
Vendors and food booths will be spread out for safe social distancing and we hope lots of people will take the opportunity to come to enjoy a beautiful fall day in Historic Downtown Kendallville.
Cheryl Barker
Heart of Kendallville
