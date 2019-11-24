KENDALLVILLE — Two new openings, albeit very different openings, were what readers wanted to read this week.
First, the opening of the new Gallops truck stop in Kendallville garnered the most attention, with a little over 8,000 pageviews on kpcnews,com. Right behind it, the dedication of a baby box at the Angola fire station was also well-read, with about 7,500 views.
The Gallops development was announced in January 2017, but after a planning period and a long construction hit by some major delays, it finally opened on Wednesday. There’s still more to happen, though, as negotiations are ongoing for two restaurants — talks with IHOP are getting close — and second-floor lodging of about 20 rooms.
In Angola, the fire station welcomed a new baby box. Parents with unwanted babies can deposit them in the box anonymously instead of abandoning children in more dangerous situations. The location was chosen purposefully for its proximity to Michigan, which doesn’t have a baby box law.
Beyond that, here were the top stories of the week on kpcnews.com:
Gallops truck stop opens in Kendallville — 8,021 pageviews
Angola getting Safe Haven Baby Box —7,436 pageviews
West Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage — 2,724 pageviews
LaGrange county horse rescue saga continues — 1,216 pageviews
Sneak peek at Portillo’s in Fort Wayne — 1,103 pageviews
Student plants seed for warm clothing drive — 1,002 pageviews
Local teachers join state rally —980 pageviews
Library sets Dec. 11 date for closing temporary location — 904 pageviews
Winter evens coming up downtown — 875 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, three posts hit a total reach of about 4,000 or more in the last week:
Nov. 16: The 16th Safe Haven Box in Indiana, just the 20th in the country, opens Monday in Angola at the fire station — 5,808 people reached, 280 reactions, 11 comments, 91 shares, 121 link clicks
Nov 20: After being announced back in January 2017, the new truck stop at the intersection of two highways is finally open for business. — 5,694 people reached, 32 comments, 185 shares, 532 link clicks (and additional 6,500 reach and 402 shares on the News Sun Facebook page)
Nov. 18: Library sets Dec. 11th date for closing temporary location. — 3,913 people reached, 17 likes, 7 shares, 95 link clicks
Although next week will be a short one for most people, KPC’s editors and reporters will be putting out a full week of papers.
Outside of your normal, extra-thick Thanksgiving edition, this year KPC is producing a special Black Friday edition. Previously, there was no Friday newspaper, but this year we’ll be bringing you a special edition packed with local content. Each of our reporters in Noble, LaGrange, Stueben and DeKalb counties have produced content for this shared edition that will be delivered Friday morning by our distribution staff.
Keep your eyes open for that edition on your door step or, as always, view the e-edition any time online at kpcnews.com.
