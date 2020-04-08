To the editor:
I am writing in response to the letters from Daniel Bonkoski and Stephen White. You are both very wrong about the coronavirus being like the flu. It is said that when ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise. In this case, ignorance is deadly.
There is an excellent video on YouTube explaining the differences between the flu and this new virus (VOX, “Coronavirus is not the flu. It's worse,” April 1, 2020). I urge everyone to educate themselves because the more people have the virus, the more people will be exposed and the more people will die needlessly. The video is only six minutes long and will empower you to make a lifesaving difference to many.
While I look forward to heaven, I do not want to die a slow, painful suffocating death. One person with the flu, after 10 rounds of transmission, can infect 56 other people. One person with the coronavirus, after 10 rounds of transmission, can infect 2,047 people. Over the years, many people have been vaccinated against the various strains of flu and/or have had the flu and now have immunity. No one, yet, can say the same for COVD-19.
If you want to commit suicide, I would do my best to talk you out of it. But, ultimately, it is your life. If you want to be ignorant of the facts and arrogant because you feel invincible, then it is all our lives. You have a responsibility to your family, friends and neighbors to be informed and careful.
Kathy Strawser, RN
LaOtto
