To the Editor:
To the Raise A Ruckus student performers, Mr. Ogle, and Mr. Mettert,
As a grandparent of one of the Raise A Ruckus student performers, I want to give a big “thanks” to all of you students for the wonderful job you did putting on this year’s 10 performances of Raise A Ruckus at the Kendallville Apple Fest. Once again, as in the past, you have not disappointed. Your exhausting schedule during the preparation and production of these shows, many will never know. You kids are the bomb! Thank you!
Mr. Ogle, as a prior Raise A Ruckus student performer yourself, you knew firsthand what it takes to tackle the job of continuing the tradition Mr. Munk started with the RAR show at the Apple Fest as well at the position of East Noble School Corporation’s Theater Director, and yet, you took the job on with enthusiasm and grace. Thank you!
Mr. Mettert, as the musical director for RAR you dedicate countless hours to this show as well as EN Show Choir, and the EN music department as a whole — none of these would be as successful as they are without you. Thank you!
Often I feel the director’s roles can go somewhat unappreciated. Well, you absolutely are appreciated by this theater patron, and I would like to think I speak for hundreds, if not thousands, of others in the East Noble community. The East Noble School Corporation and the Kendallville community are so very lucky to have you both!
Over this past weekend I watched several performances of the RAR show and each one was “spot on!” The audience participation is often times the “highlight” of each performance — thank you to superintendent, Dr. Gremaux for your willing participation. You did great!
At the beginning of each show it is announced “to please remain seated for the entire show out of respect for the student performers.” Without knowing the circumstances, it was disappointing the East Noble High School principal had to leave half way through a performance. I sure hope she was able to stay for the entirety of another show.
Again, a big thank you to Raise A Ruckus student performers, directors, Mr. and Mrs. Munk, and last but certainly not least, to all the parents and other crew who bring this show together!
Bonnie Koontz
Wolcottville
