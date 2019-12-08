25 years ago
• East Noble Theatre will present “The Homecoming,” a heart-warming holiday show in Cole Auditorium. the play inspried “The Waltons” television series. Leading cast members include Joe Emerson, Jason Slone, Jim Irwin, Miranda King, Matt Whonsetler, Summer Hayden, Elizabeth Hamilton, Nathan Freiburger, Kevin Jansen, Sara Herendeen, Emily Baker, Tony Carunchia, Sean Smith, Josh King, Megan Hart, Melinda Hamlin, Trevor Ross, Michael Barranda, Matt Heitz and Tiffany Spidel. Tickets are $5 and $4 for students and senior citizens.
