To the editor:
Women’s nine and 18-hole golf leagues at Cobblestone Golf Course, Kendallville, will begin soon. On Tuesday, April 27, there will be a meeting for both groups at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse.
The first day of golf for the nine-hole leagues will be Tuesday, May 4, at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 18-hole league will begin on Thursday, May 6, at 8:15 a.m.
We welcome you to join us for a wonderful season of golf. Call 347-1670 or 466-2532 if you have questions about either league.
I hope you have a joyful day.
Brenda Rummel
Kendallville
