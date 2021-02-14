90 years ago
• Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the 100-car onion storage building located near Lisbon along the G.R. & I. tracks, owned by L.W. Wible, about eight o’clock last night, entailing a loss of about $30,000, with only partial insurance. Mr. Wible and a force of men had been working there yesterday loading cut onions, but had no fire in the building and Fire Chief George Kihm is of the opinion that a discarded cigarette started the fire. Mr. Wible was at the home of his brother-in-law, Sam Rimmel, at the time of the fire and did not reach the scene of the fire until it was over. Kendallville and Avilla fire departments responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.