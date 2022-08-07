When the Noble County Commissioners give their recommendation on limits for commercial solar in their county on Monday, they’ll likely anger both sides of the issue.
The people who don’t want limits will undoubtedly evaluate the limits as too stringent. The people who don’t want solar will just as likely find the limits too lenient.
The commissioners’ recommendation will be taken up on Aug. 24 at a Noble Plan Commission meeting. If the planners make a recommendation of their own that evening, it will be sent back to the commissioners for final approval.
While commissioners are considering a countywide cap on total solar acreage like LaGrange County’s 5% line, one other idea on the table is whether to limit how many acres each individual property owner can put into a commercial solar project.
Should a limit on number of acres be recommended?
Or should limiting the percentage of a person’s total acreage be the preferred method?
This one is easy. The answer is neither.
Setting limits on individual ownership levels in a commercial solar project would be a dramatic overreach on behalf of the government.
If a landowner has run the numbers and determined that solar is the best and most lucrative use of their land, how does the county purport to know better?
What compelling reason does the county have to limit a landowner to X number of their acres or X percentage of their land beyond the setbacks already in force in county zoning law?
Proximity to high-voltage power lines will dictate where the solar fields might land. Placing arbitrary limits on individual land use will do little but frustrate a developer’s ability to link up needed land, especially if a few big owners reign in the desired area.
Participation in a solar lease is voluntary. No landowner is forced to turn their cropland over to panels if they don’t want.
If a landowner wants to buy in big with solar, what compelling reason does the county have to tell them, no, they must keep farming it instead?
The further the government is from regulating a person’s business the better.
The county already has a good, workable ordinance in place, forged over months of discussion and public comment, created in an effort to balance competing interests of those who want solar and those who don’t.
To actually get a solar project started in Noble County would be months if not years in the future even if the moratorium ended today.
The plan commission would have its say. The commissioners would have the final say.
And solar proponents and opponents will be able to make their arguments again based on the individual merits of that specific application.
The county has reasonable levers and powers in place to regulate a potential project.
Conservative principles would argue against putting up excess government walls to block free enterprise.
We therefore urge the county scrap plans to try to micromanage use of individuals’ properties.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
