25 years ago
• Kendallville Street Department employees installed 10 new signs at various entry points to the city. The signs proclaim Kendallville “Community of the Year.” The honor was bestowed on the city by the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce in the fall. The city was cited for its dramatic economic recovery from the devastating July 1992 tornado and its continued improvements.
