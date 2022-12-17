Why did West Noble suddenly dump its superintendent of five and a half years?
We don’t know. The more than 100 people who showed up in support of Galen Mast in November don’t know. The building principals and teachers and staff members don’t know.
No one living in the West Noble School District does, because there’s been no transparency from the school board, which has a bad habit of conducting business without ever explaining itself.
All we know is that West Noble not only didn’t renew Mast’s contract, they went an extra step to remove him from duty and hired an interim superintendent in his place.
West Noble taxpayers are now picking up the tab to pay for Mast to sit at home for the final six months of his contract while also likely paying interim Superintendent Randy Zimmerly too — although the board disclosed no details of his hiring at their recent meeting, either.
Why? Your guess is as good as ours.
And guessing is exactly what the West Noble staff and community is left to do in the absence of transparency from its elected board. When public officials choose to act by fiat without offering any explanation for their reasoning, the rumor mill in hushed hallway conversation and on social media pages becomes the reality, regardless of how accurate or not those murmurs might be.
We’re getting deja vu writing this editorial, as this seems to be becoming an unpleasant habit of many local elected officials.
Just two weeks ago we wrote admonishing the LaGrange County Commissioners for summarily rejecting reappointment of their health officer Dr. Tony Pechin with no explanation. Even as the local health board has continued to try to puzzle out that mess since, the commissioners continue to be less than forthcoming.
We recognize there is a line to walk with personnel issues, but even vague and generic statements would be better than the nothing we’ve received.
Indiana has an Open Door Law in the hopes that the general public has access to and can be informed about the machinations of its government. The state mandates that boards meet in open, public session for that very reason.
There are many local bodies that do that well. We applaud elected officials such as the Noble County Commissioners, Albion and Rome City town councils, Butler Town Council, Angola and Steuben County commissioners and council who often engage in robust discussion and exchange of ideas at their public meetings.
But, if elected officials are too afraid to go on record, share their thoughts and reasoning for the decisions they make and defend them, that is poor representation and poor service to their constituency.
The public has a right to know.
Elected leaders should speak up for their own accord.
And, if they do not, then the public should not hesitate to speak up and demand an answer.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
