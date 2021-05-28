To the editor:
The Friends Table Mission Group at the Auburn Presbyterian Church would like to thank the community for continued support during the pandemic year.
This mission is in its 17th year. We were closed for six weeks in 2020, and then in June 2020 we started the new practice of curbside sack lunches and home delivery. We presently continue this practice.
God has surely blessed us in this endeavor, and you are so appreciated.
The Friends Table volunteers
Judy Ditmars
Auburn
