To the editor:
As your commissioner for NE DeKalb County, I am giving my full support for Bill Hartman who is your incumbent commissioner for the western section of DeKalb. The primary reasons I support Commissioner Bill Hartman are:
1. Bill is a true fiscal conservative Republican. He will not spend your tax dollars on unnecessary projects which then requires your taxes to be increased for projects that truly are needed. Bill was elected due to his low tax/limited government stance. Bill stands firmly with the national platform of the Republican Party and is not afraid to hold the local party to the conservative standards the party is based on.
2. As a farmer and former construction worker, Bill has the experience to guide the commissioners through the large in-process Highway Department project and the future jail project. He has been the most active participant in the construction of our Highway Department providing insight that only a hands-on construction worker could provide. He is not only “looking at all angles,” he is actively supervising the design and on-site construction of this very important project. Bill’s experience in construction will ensure that we will get what we pay for. He has also been the lead commissioner in the design of the new jail providing valuable input that has cut out unnecessary space and cosmetic fluff that is so prevalent today in public buildings. Bill has also taken charge in repairing our buildings that have been neglected for decades. I can’t say enough about how much I rely on Bill’s input when it comes to these projects. We cannot afford to make a mistake by electing someone without experience in construction at this time. Not having commissioners with construction experience and on-site supervision has proved disastrous in the construction of our community corrections building. We cannot have this same outcome with our highway department and jail.
3. Commissioner is Bill’s full-time job. The position of commissioner in DeKalb County is a full-time position if the job is to be done correctly. Commissioners cannot simply attend meetings on Mondays, vote on issues, and then go to their real job. Commissioners have to be accessible at all times, not just when convenient for them. This is a full-time position that needs to be the primary focus of the elected person. Fortunately, Bill and I have complete control over our work schedules and can dedicate the time required to serve the taxpayers correctly. There is no way that someone with a busy part-time or full-time job can be an effective commissioner if they need to ask their employer for time off to serve you, the taxpayer. You deserve to be put first. When a farmer wants to show you his flooded field after a rain, you need to be there immediately. When there is an in-process decision that needs made in the construction of a multi-million-dollar project, you need to be there quickly to make an experienced-based decision to keep the project on schedule and under budget. Of course, there are other meetings, phone calls, emails, and concerns as well. Simply “listening to concerns” does no good if you listen too late and do not have the relevant experience to act on those concerns. Bill has the experience that is relevant and has the time to dedicate to the commissioner position.
I would urge all voters to talk in person to both candidates and ask them what defines them as a fiscal conservative, what relevant experience do they bring to the table, and how much time can they dedicate to this full-time commissioner position? I believe that if you take this important step, you will be voting for Bill Hartman as well.
Todd Sanderson
Commissioner NE District DeKalb County
