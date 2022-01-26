To the editor:
I was extremely pleased when Amanda Charles announced that she would seek the Republican nomination for the DeKalb County Commissioner — West District seat.
I have been very fortunate to have had Amanda as my Garrett City Council representative for 10 plus years. Her greatest strengths are her genuine concern for the community's residents, her willingness to listen to people's problems, and her servant's heart. Amanda always has her constituent's best interests at heart, and she is not afraid to address their most challenging issues. And her constituents love her for these attributes.
Amanda's experience makes her ideal for the DeKalb County Commissioner position. She has been involved in local politics long enough to understand how government budgets work and collaborates well with others in getting things done. Amanda has also proven herself to be very conservative in spending taxpayer dollars. She takes this responsibility extremely seriously and will work diligently in keeping DeKalb County taxes in check.
After having many conversations with Amanda, she has no personal agenda or lofty political aspirations as motivating factors in running for DeKalb County Commissioner. She wants to use her influence to serve and impact as many community members as possible. Amanda has made a positive difference in the lives of Garrett residents over the past 10 years; now, she can make a difference in the lives of all DeKalb County residents.
Please join me in voting for Amanda Charles as our next DeKalb County Commissioner.
Larry Getts
Garrett
