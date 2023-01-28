90 years ago • There has been a big drop in the price of eggs the past three weeks due to heave receipts. Today dealers were paying 10 cents for eggs compared to 22 cents three weeks ago. The mild weather has started hens laying and a large supply of eggs is now flooding the markets.
25 years ago
