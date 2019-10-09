To the editor:
We would like to thank the great friends and family that came together to put on the benefit for us. It was greatly appreciated. It was an amazing day.
We would like to mention some of the people and businesses that made this possible: Eva Waston Woodworth, Glen Borders, Robin Lemon, Harold Lemon, Kelly Nicodemus, Gary Weldy, Tammy Smith, Lawana Driscoll, Jennifer Lemon, The Legion Riders. Also, The Albion American Legion for giving us a great venue to have the benefit and DJ Alex & Rockin Rob for the music.
We would also like to say thank you to all of the people that came to the benefit to support us and for all the people that went on the motorcycle ride.
Thank you to all of the businesses and individuals for all of the donations: Kendallville Pizza Hut, Shepherds, Wings Etc., Tire Star, Jiffy Lube, Rural King, Arby’s, Napa, Richards, Noble County Tire, Kendallville Power Sports, O’Reilly’s, Kendallville Auto Parts, Masonic Lodge, Tasty’s, Dairy Queen, The Breakfast House, Kroger, LaGrange Pizza Hut, Hometown Restaurant, LaGrange Napa, Carquest, Bells Liquor Store, Ligonier Pizza Hut, Triple L Market, Eash Vinyl, Millers Super Valu-Rome City, Dari Point, Beauty and the Bull, Mugshots, Mancave-Syracuse, Retail Warehouse, Hilty, Holiday Inn-Auburn, Flagstar Bank, Albion Auto Parts, Bait and Tackle, Rabers, Twin Six, Wolcottville Liquor Store, Polywood, AMCA, Burt’s Cycle, Trinity Metal Works, Industrial Installation, Jim Smith, The Young Family, The Kauffman Family, Tom Hulen, Terry Anderson, The Schrock Family, The Harlan Family, The Huggins Family.
We apologize to those that we missed.
We don’t know how to express our gratitude to all the wonderful people that came together to make this situation a little more bearable for our family.
Thank you so much.
Brad and Valerie Everhart
Wolcottville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.