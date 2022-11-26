I am worried for our public school systems across Noble County, Indiana, and the nation. I decided to observe an East Noble School Board meeting. What I witnessed was the deplorable actions of what should be grown adults.
Before the meeting started, a set of parents meticulously took pictures of the attendees as they settled in. It started out with a call to start the meeting followed by this group of 30+ attendees reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The public introduced themselves and this carried over to public comments to the board.
The first individual spoke of the immorality of the public school system and how the board should be following God’s plan with regards to our students that identify themselves within the LGBTQ+ community. Next was a set of parents that physically yelled at the board members to fire a high school teacher because he assigned a book to their daughter to read. This book is on the state approved curriculum for public schools. The parents stated it had profanity and had references to masturbation within its pages. While one parent yelled for their three minutes of allotted time, the other made sure to video tape the reactions of the school board members while zooming in on their faces. These parents called out the board president stating he is a hypocrite for going to church on Sunday, then allowing this to happen on Monday-Friday.
The next speaker was the chair to the Noble County Republican Party. She spoke to the board begging them to ban a proposed LGBTQ+ club from being formed on a high school level. She stated that these are the kind of values that you find outside of Noble County. Since they are the elected officials for East Noble School Board they should follow our conservative and moral values. She put in play some false narratives stating that when left alone, 70% of transgender kids will become heterosexual adults. She also suggested that the school administration give a class to the teachers of East Noble on the ill effects of supporting transgender behavior. The next speaker broke up the monstrosity of the hate filled, misinformed voices by congratulating the re-elected members and thanked them for the continued service. Thanked them for being all inclusive of the many different children currently sitting in our public schools. Afterwards, there were a couple more speakers, one of which, thanked the members and the other (wearing his WWJD shirt) bashed them for not doing their jobs.
The meeting continued with one of our elementary principals giving a presentation on the STEM curriculum currently taking place in all five of our elementary schools. She highlighted how STEM is taught throughout the day providing our students the opportunities to use creativity and critical thinking in order to create and complete age appropriate innovations. The board quickly voted on items that were on the evenings agenda with no opposition. The superintendent said hello to and cordially introduced the newly elected board member. The board president then ended the meeting and everyone went home.
I am still at a loss as to what I witnessed... I know this is just the beginning of the downfall of our "public" schools. I will continue to go, to watch and to report. I will continue to fight for the rights of all children in public schools and I will continue to say "if you do not like the all-inclusiveness of our public school system, there are plenty of private and religious schools to send your children to."
Kimberly Murphy
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.