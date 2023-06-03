25 years ago
• An all-new 4-H Mini Program for youth who were in grades 1-2 during the 1997-98 school year launched in June 1998. The county-wide club would meet on Saturdays on a monthly basis at the Exhibit Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds through September. Youth may select one or two projects from about 1o offered, both animal and non-animal related. Exhibits would be limited to small posters or articles members had made. No animals would be exhibited. Projects would be due at September meeting and kept for display at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
