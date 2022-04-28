To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of my wife Amanda Charles. Holding a public office takes dedication, grit and passion. Those three words are key when I think of the time and energy Amanda has invested the past 10 years during her three terms on Garrett City Council.
Amanda has a strong passion for helping people. Her 25 years served in the education field in addition to her council work prove on a daily basis her devotion and commitment to others. I am confident Amanda will bring the same strong qualities on a county level serving DeKalb County citizens when elected to serve as a DeKalb County commissioner.
Another passion Amanda has is her love and devotion for the town of Garrett. As a lifelong Garrett resident, she cares deeply about seeing growth for our community through economic development, population growth and fiscal responsibility for the town she serves.
I have witnessed the love my wife has for her family. She has a passion and drive to see her family achieve the very best for themselves. Through her love and devotion as a mother and wife, she makes sure they reach that potential on a daily basis.
I am confident that DeKalb County voters will be pleased when casting a vote for my wife as the next commissioner. She has already proven herself on a city level the past ten years as a council representative serving our city. I have no doubts she will do the same for all DeKalb County citizens. As her husband I have witnessed first-hand her dedication, grit and passion. Believe me when I share, she has what it takes to bring it to the county level! Vote Amanda Charles for DeKalb County Commissioner Western District on May 3!
John Charles
Garrett
