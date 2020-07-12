What happened to “small government” and “local control” when it comes to getting schools open this fall?
Conservatives, who usually prefer a hands-off approach, are now instead seeking to penalize schools that don’t fully reopen.
Indiana’s District 3 Republican Rep. Jim Banks was a coauthor on the “Reopen Our Schools Act,” aimed at compelling schools to reopen in-person classes by Sept. 8 or lose their federal funding, while also shielding schools from liability. President Donald Trump is amplifying this pressure to reopen or risk federal dollars.
Meanwhile, local school districts are left trying to puzzle out the best way to give their students the best education possible, and figure out how to do so without running the risk of a communicable disease potentially running rampant through their hallways and classrooms infecting students and staff.
When this pandemic was just arriving in Indiana, a Fremont principal, the West Noble food services director and the West Noble athletic director all caught the virus and ended up in hospitals.
Currently the virus is far more widespread than it was late last winter when schools were still open.
As usual, schools have been dealt a bad hand and aren’t being given any other option but to play and pay.
Recent surveys of local parents indicate most families prefer returning to normal in-classroom instruction. Just about everyone in government and education seems to agree that’s the best educational experience for youth.
But “most” isn’t “all” and some families won’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to crowded hallways, lunch rooms and classes. And many educators and students have underlying health conditions.
Also, surveys have shown a sizable resistance from some families for anything but acting like everything is back to normal. If masks are required, if students are grouped in new ways, if transportation is changed or if schools opt to use more e-learning than usual, it’s almost certain there will be complaints.
And then keep in mind that schools will need to prepare for what they’ll do if one of their buildings has an outbreak.
But what should go without saying is that the people best equipped to figure out what’s best for northeast Indiana’s students are the local superintendents, school boards and educators — not the president and not our congressman.
Schools should reopen. But local people know how to do it best.
The big-government, one-size-fits-all, do-it-or-get-defunded approach isn’t conservative values. COVID-19 isn’t gone. Forcing schools to operate like it is isn’t in our best interest.
The federal government’s role in deciding how schools should reopen and operate should be to encourage educators to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and then ask, “How can we help?”
Meanwhile, we point out that among the 40 largest retailers in the U.S., as ranked by the National Retail Federation on the basis of sales, most require public-facing employees to don masks while on duty, according to an AARP review.
Among the major retailers requiring masks for their teams and requiring or strongly encouraging masks for their customers are Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, Verizon, Starbucks (effective July 15), AT&T, Menards (at 90 percent of its locations), Best Buy, Aldi and Costco.
Costco, with 542 stores in the U.S., has required, since May 4, that shoppers cover their faces. “We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” President and CEO Craig Jelinek said. “This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer but others, too.”
We urge parents and educators to encourage mask use and teach children to wear masks properly.
Increasingly, wearing a mask properly is an important — and required — life skill.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.