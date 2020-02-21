To the editor:
Regarding climate change: I have read about the Milankovitch Cycles. The problem is with what else goes with this theory. Orbital variations are predictable so you can predict future climate change with two caveats — one being human impact on the environment specifically in greenhouse gases. We are contributing to climate change, not causing it.
Nancy Bryan
Angola
