To the editor:
This letter is in response to Dave Kurtz’s front-page article published in the Thursday, Nov. 21, edition of The Star under the headline “Smaltz glad for chance to meet with teachers.” Rep. Smaltz is quoted as saying, “I think we all have some things to work on” and “I felt a lot of teachers just wanted to know that they’re valued and respected.”
Perhaps Rep. Smaltz would do well to read the letter to the editor published in the same day’s edition from West Noble Middle School teacher Chloe McRobbie. In her letter she states, “Standardized testing such as NWEA and ILEARN, lack of funds for transportation, field trips, school lunches, teaching supplies, and insufficient compensation are all things that are preventing teachers and others involved in education from best serving our students.” I have no doubt that “a lot of teachers” would have little trouble adding to this list.
I often find Rep. Smaltz’s remarks on public education in our state to be both glib and vague. This article showed him to be condescending, as well.
There’s a lyric from a song that says, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.” Think again, people, if you think the solution to education is privatization.
Karen J. Clevenger
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.