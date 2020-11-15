If you haven’t been taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously lately, now would be a great time to start.
Indiana has been seeing exponential growth in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus ever since the state entered Stage 5, the final step of its reopening plan.
If people took Stage 5 as a green light to just do whatever and abandon their pandemic precaution, it’s showing.
Indiana was averaging about 1,000 cases per day on Oct. 1. This past week, we saw the state shatter past 6,500 cases in a single day.
Indiana had 963 people in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Oct. 1. This past week, that number topped 2,500.
And Indiana was averaging 15 deaths per day on Oct. 1, although it had been as low as nine per day just weeks earlier. This past week, that daily death average has risen to 40 per day.
October was twice as bad as September and November is well on track to be twice as bad as October regardless of how you want to slice it.
As of Saturday, Gov. Eric Holcomb is now moving away from statewide stages like Stage 5 to a county-based system based on local metrics.
Everything remains open ... for now.
But if things keep going the way they are, don’t expect it to stay that way for long.
If you look next door, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued his state an ultimatum last week — Ohioans need to start bending their curve back down or he’s going to start ordering gyms, bars, restaurants and others to shutter.
Holcomb looks regionally and acts independently, but he’s generally followed with similar actions a week or two behind DeWine when the Ohio governor chooses to act.
Indiana isn’t alone in this recent surge in COVID-19. Everywhere in the U.S. is experiencing it.
Early-year projections that the U.S. could top 100,000 cases per day were laughed at by skeptics at the time. Fast forward and now the country is logging 150,000-plus cases per day and looking on its way to be 200,000 per day soon if things don’t change.
If you’re young, odds are heavily in your favor that you’re not going to get seriously sick or die. Even if you are older, most people do survive and recover, although as many as 1-in-3 infected seniors might have to spend a week or longer in a hospital to accomplish that.
However “most” is probably small comfort to the more than 500 families who lost someone to COVID-19 this month and to the older Hoosiers who probably don’t want to play Russian Roulette using a six-shot revolver with one chamber loaded with a preventable communicable disease.
This spike is happening at the worst time, right before the holidays, when people want to — and probably many still will — gather, giving COVID-19 plenty of opportunity to pass in your household along with the gravy boat at Thanksgiving and with ribbon-wrapped presents at Christmas.
The time to act was probably about four weeks ago, but failing that, now is as good a time as any.
If you’ve been lax in wearing your mask, social distancing from others, reducing gathering sizes or simply avoiding them altogether, now is the time to get a second wind and do it.
Excuses not to are getting thinner and thinner the higher this rocket of cases shoots into the atmosphere.
So buckle down now, or don’t act shocked if Gov. Holcomb tells you to hunker down via executive order again this winter.
