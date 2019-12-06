Many helped make Christmas Stroll a success
To the editor:
We would like to thank everyone for making the 35th annual Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Christmas Stroll on Nov. 23, a huge success.
We are especially thankful for the following families for opening their homes for the stroll: Adam and Carrie Day, Brian and Erin DeTray, Lois Light, and Dave and Deb Muzzillo.
In addition, we are thankful to Auburn Atrium Marketplace, Auburn Presbyterian Church, Birch & Bell Boutique, Clarity Pools, Classic City Cookies, Forget Me Not Boutique, Heavenly Creations, Kruse Plaza, Lyn-Maree’s, Mad Anthony Tap Room, The Olive Twist, and Ratio Dance for opening their doors to the public.
We’d also like to thank Rene Hassett from Woodland Designs, Judy Watson at Forget Me Not, and Jane Sprague at Posey Barn Flowers for their decorating expertise.
In addition, we’d like to thank the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, The Italian Grille for partnering with us and donating a portion of their proceeds to our stroll, Joyce Hefty from State Farm Insurance for allowing us to use her parking lot and sign placement, Nick Scheumann, Mark VandeVelde, and Andy Smith of Oak Partners for their donation of the TV, and Taylor Rental for their sign donation to the Stroll.
Also, thanks to Terri Hug for organizing and hosting the preview party at Kruse Plaza. Thanks to Hannah Puglise for taking pictures of our homes. Thank you to The Star for the great newspaper coverage. Special thanks to Erin Balzer and John Cunningham for volunteering their time to inaugurate the first year of our trolley system. Additional thanks to the Auburn Classic Lions Club and Leo members who graciously volunteered their time and talent in making the Stroll successful.
We are searching for homeowners that would like to decorate their own homes for the Stroll, as well as those who want to be assisted by a decorator. In addition, we are excited to welcome new, talented decorators and businesses. If you would like to participate in the 36th Annual Christmas Stroll on Nov. 21, 2020, either as a homeowner, decorator or business owner, please call Ed Puglise at (260) 415-8387 or Dr. Ron Ley at (260) 927-7921 for additional information. Thank you to everyone who participated. We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 21, 2020.
Dr. Ronald E. Ley
Ed Puglise
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Christmas Stroll chairpersons
