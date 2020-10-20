To the editor:
Coming up we will be faced with a ballot deciding between two men running for DeKalb County Commissioner: Kevin Heller and Todd Sanderson. To me, the decision is clear on who should be elected this position.
I have known Kevin for many years. When I was still in school, he taught economics and business classes as part of the Junior Achievement program at DeKalb High School. I remember him possessing ample knowledge in his running and maintaining of multiple companies that he was able to pass on to us students. After graduating I still kept in touch with Kevin, whether it be the occasional online chat or catch-up at the local coffee shop. He has always been respectful, smart, and transparent — exactly the type of person you would want to be handling your tax dollars and making important fiscal decisions for the county.
Kevin will utilize his skills in fiscal management to better our community in a number of ways. To name a few he plans to fix our deteriorating County Jail and construct a trail system that will bring not only recreational pleasure to DeKalb County citizens but will also bring in more economical development opportunities. Kevin's plans to commission funding to the DeKalb County Jail will correct several problematic structural issues within the building that have been avoided for too long. Along with fixing the jail, Kevin is highly motivated to establish a trail system connecting Auburn and Garrett. Not only will these trails increase residents' property values, but they will also connect Auburn and Garrett to surrounding counties to create an enjoyable trail system to be appreciated and used by all for years to come. DeKalb County will no longer be known as the "missing link" when it comes to these trail systems throughout our neighboring counties!
As a highly transparent, fiscally responsible and efficient individual I think Kevin is the perfect fit for this position. He is respectful and will only ever commission what the constituent wants. I will be voting for Heller come the election and I urge all DeKalb County voters to do the same. Take the time to really get to know your candidates. Do not make a decision based solely on whether someone is Republican or Democrat — you may really be surprised on what an individual has to say that goes past such political terms. Reach out to Kevin. He is incredibly responsive and is an open book that welcomes any questions, concerns, or just conversation from anyone.
Make your plan to vote by taking part in early voting going on now or by visiting one of several DeKalb County voting locations come Nov. 3.
Brittany Pogue
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.