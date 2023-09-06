To the Editor:
The Main Stream Media reports that a new covid variant is being rolled out and, in collusion with the government, are churning out stories about how forced masking is making a comeback.
They are desperately trying to revive the tyranny and utter irrationality of the COVID scare. Fear has always been a weapon to gain control. They are hoping none of us remembers how they destroyed society with their lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine mandates.
In the past year the truth about COVID-19 came to light. What was supposed to be "misinformation" is the now the real deal.
Major agencies now say that the virus probably leaked from China's Wuhan virology lab.
Johns Hopkins issued a meta-analysis stating, while lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted.
We now know that natural immunity derived from infections is far superior to the so-called vaccines, which do not prevent either infection or transmission. The Lancet medical journal reviewed 65 studies, concluding that the vaccines lose effectiveness sooner than natural immunity.
Concerning masks, a meta-analysis published in the prestigious Cochrane Review concluded that masks "make little to no difference" in preventing transmission of COVID and other viruses. A study out of South Korea found that masks are a breeding ground for what are called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — chemicals that can vaporize into the air. According to that study, even the best masks allow more than eight times the recommended limit of VOCs. Not only are the masks not effective but they're clearly not healthy, including the medical grade N95 mask.
The winners from COVID were certain politicians and bureaucrats, the Pharmaceuticals, and corporate titans such as Walmart and Amazon. The losers were the American people. Studies confirm that the government lockdowns of businesses, restaurants, schools, and churches did more harm than good to our health and well-being. It ruined their economies and had highly adverse effects on children. Alcoholism, drug abuse, depression, and suicides increased significantly.
From the beginning there was thought that there was a virus agenda, and that it was never about the people's health and well being. And now a good percentage of the American people are waking up to the truth as the lies during the pandemic has killed the public's trust in the leadership of this country. So then, what about climate change?
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
