To the editor:
The Apple Tree Center would like to extend our sincere thanks to the many generous individuals who donated to us thru the United Way Power of the Purse text to donate program. We felt blessed to be chosen as one of the organizations to be supported in this manner and we appreciate your contributions.
The Apple Tree Center offers pre-school, before and after school programming, tutoring and alternative educational opportunities, in addition weekly free community meals, a free community store open to meal participants, a blessing box, and adult enrichment classes. In the fall we are pleased to begin offering a Kinder-forest pre-school class with a primary focus on nature and outside experiences. The Apple Tree Center: Where Community Meets Hope.
The funds our generous community has contributed will allow us to continue offering tuition assistance to those in need.
As we have said before, Kendallville is a wonderful community in which to live.
Cindy Clark, executive director
The Apple Tree Center, Kendallville
