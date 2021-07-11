It's that time of year — fair week!
Noble and LaGrange counties are off and running this week and Steuben County's fair is coming up next week.
After a pile of cancellations last year — 4-H shows still went on but most of the fair was dropped in 2020 — we're sure people are looking forward to getting back out to the fairgrounds for some annual fun.
While fairs are getting mostly back to normal this year, it's a good opportunity for a reminder to be considerate of other fairgoers, in several aspects:
• COVID-19 is down, but it's not out. A lot of people are acting like the pandemic is over, and although new activity is way down right now (it was down a lot in summer 2020 before making a comeback in fall, remember), it's not gone.
There won't be masking and distancing at fairs, but there's still risk for the virus to circulate if people aren't careful. Also a reminder that about 6-in-10 people in Steuben and Noble counties and more like 8-in-10 people in LaGrange County aren't vaccinated and aren't protected from the virus.
Wash your hands. Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough. And, most importantly, if you're sick, stay home. Even if it's not COVID-19, be considerate and don't spread your illness at the fair.
• Remember, 4-H is for the kids. Yes, we're talking to you, the parent who takes animal shows way too seriously. We've all seen the adult or two who acts like the fate of the world depends on whether their son or daughter wins their class showing their hog or goat or whatever.
Animals have bad days. Judges can have subjective tastes. 4-Hers are trying their best. The kids get lots of support from the community and crowd, make sure they're getting it from Mom and Dad, too.
• Be considerate. Let's face it, after COVID, we're all out of practice when it comes to interacting with other people in large groups. Take crowds and lines and add heat and people can get cranky fast. Some people may need to brush up on their manners.
The fair should be a place of fun. Don't ruin your day or someone else's by getting worked out about some trivial incident.
We're looking forward to seeing everyone back again and enjoying the fair. Check out kpcnews.com and your daily newspaper for photos and stories from the fairs each day and then keep your eyes open for the annual 4-H special sections that run with all the participants and winners following the fair.
Stay safe. Be respectful. Have fun. We'll see you out there.
