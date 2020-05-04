To the editor:
Finally, after more than a month has gone by, Joe Biden had to answer his very first questions about his sexual assault allegations, from 1993. In what should have been a slam-dunk interview, with one of (arguably) the most liberal-friendly reporters on the planet; Joe Biden looked incoherent, befuddled and angry at times. When pressed about his previous (2018) statements regarding Dr Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations to (then) Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Biden misrepresented his previous statements and positions, to mask what Mika Brzezinski suggested to be a double standard. He kept misrepresenting his previous quote of: "in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.”, while at the same time suggesting that his accuser (Tara Reade) isn’t talking about something ‘real’. This is troubling since both things can’t be true at the same time.
Biden had no real answers to any of Mika’s questions. All he did was excessively blink and repeat himself. He often interrupted Mika Brzezinski with “look”, before regurgitating another prepared talking point. Joe Biden’s inability to genuinely answer basic questions, did him no favors. He did anything except, put this issue to rest. Other ‘Democrat friendly’ outlets, such as CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS etc., will now be forced to cover this, for the first time. Things are not going to get any better for Joe Biden, if he cannot put together a credible defense of these allegations.
Benjamin Dallas
Kendallville
