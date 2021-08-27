Transportation needed during festival weekend
To the editor:
l’m visiting the Auburn ACD Festival Sept. 3,4 and 5 along with many other senior citizens, special needs persons and veterans, which is great. But, there is no transportation between the different event locations, such as; auction centers, museums, fairgrounds, downtown and other event locations.
ACD Festival indicates no transportation at fairgrounds, and they explained very diplomatically.
But, why not public transportation between event areas?
Why can’t the different organizations in town, like restaurants and other member clubs, get together, and sponsor a couple of trolleys or buses to transport for a small fee?
Spreading out the events will cause major parking concerns for many citizens that attend this event. I can remember past years when transportation existed and many people used it from the museums to auction areas, why not now?
Ken Bahler,
NATMUS member from Findlay, Ohio.
