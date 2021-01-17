High fives
Greg Silver writes: “High fives to the Bryan and Brooke Cheesman family for presenting our law enforcement officers with holiday baskets in appreciation of their service.”
To an anonymous benefactor who is giving $50,000 to the city of Auburn to pay for new sidewalks for residents who cannot afford them.
To the mysterious monolith that appeared in Bird Song Park in downtown Angola, injecting a little fun into a dreary winter filled with gloomy news.
To the dozens of volunteers who are working in COVID-19 vaccination centers across northeast Indiana, making it possible to give free shots to protect their fellow citizens, in spite of any risks to their own health.
To our school employees who have kept schools open throughout this school year, while communities across the nation quarrel over whether to conduct classes in person.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.