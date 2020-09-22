To the editor:
Earlier this year I wrote letters to the editor criticizing the timeliness and efficacy of President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time I attributed his fecklessness to his failure to understand, through ignorance or negligence, the magnitude of the pandemic threat. Now we learn, thanks to Bob Woodward’s reporting in his new book, “Rage,” that I was wrong.
Mr. Trump understood quite early what we were in for. When he could have urged us to take actions to mitigate the pandemic threat — wearing masks, social distancing — he did the opposite, spreading doubt about their efficacy by his words and personal behavior. Why did he do this? As he said to Mr. Woodward, he chose to “downplay” the threat so that the American public would not “panic.”
This from a man, as observed by comic Trevor Noah, whose very “brand” is panic. One suspects that the only relevant panic in President Trump’s mind is his own, at the prospect of the potential impact of the pandemic on his re-election chances.
So we have learned that our president deliberately tried to mislead us about the COVID-19 pandemic. This, of course, prompts one to wonder what other things he has decided to mislead us about for what he considers our — or more likely his — own good: The security of mail-in voting? Threats to our suburbs? Foreign attempts to meddle in our elections? Health care? Forest management? Climate change?
There was a time when a president would lead the American people not by indulging in childish insults, racist dog whistles, half-truths, outright lies, and baseless conspiracies, but by appealing to “the better angels of our nature.” We can hope that the November election will result in a better person being given the chance to show what he can do.
Jim Farlow
Auburn
