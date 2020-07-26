To the editor:
Over the last few weeks, I've heard a lot of push back against masks and, in general, against changing behavior in any way.
I've heard that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu! I've heard COVID-19 does not affect young people! Even if we assume those statements were true (they’re not), we need to understand how COVID-19 is causing increased mortality in other ways.
Let’s put everything else on hold and just assume someone who does not have COVID-19 has another health emergency. Let’s say they have an emergency and need to go to the ICU, but it’s full. What now? Well, in this case we have to choose who gets care and who doesn’t. That situation isn’t far-fetched. It’s been a common occurrence in places such as Italy, Brazil and New York. Some incident that wouldn’t have led to death, instead does. Why? Because our system is ill-equipped to handle so many patients.
In the U.S. alone, there are 924,107 hospital beds for 320 million people (and even less if you just go off intensive care beds). We aren’t set up to handle such an onslaught of patients. Through advances in medicine, we can keep someone alive who wouldn’t have had a chance even 20 years ago, but there’s a limit. We simply do not have the equipment to handle so many patients at once so we end up having to choose who lives and dies. That’s one of the dilemmas with COVID-19.
This isn’t only about you. This is what “flattening the curve” is about — making sure our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. It’s about the person with an immune deficiency, people with risk factors, even the guy who has an accident and finds the beds are all full. There’s a lot of factors at play here. So, before you start screaming that it’s “my right to not wear a mask” or go to that party, remember that it isn’t your right to force these life and death decisions. You don't get to wash your hands of all responsibility. We all have a part to play.
Stanley Dziaba
Fremont
