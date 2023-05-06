90 years ago
• Sixty couples attended the enjoyable dance sponsored by the local chapter of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity and held last evening in the Phi Delts club rooms in the Keller building, Kendallville. Music was furnished by the Singleton Orchestra, of Albion. The Phi Delt dance hall has been attractively re-decorated with a new ceiling of sky effect having been hung seven and one-half feet above the floor. The sky is spotted with stars which twinkle and shine from the rays of indirect lights.
