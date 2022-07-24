Starting Monday, Hoosiers lawmakers will be back in Indianapolis to start their special legislative session.
The Indiana Senate will introduce its three bills on Monday — bills that will restrict abortion, put $50 million toward support services related to pregnancy and a $1 billion tax surplus bill.
By Monday afternoon, the Senate’s rules committee will jump right into a hearing on S.B. 1, the state’s abortion bill authored by Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
The bill will effectively ban abortion in Indiana, with narrow exceptions for only cases where the life of the mother is at risk or cases of rape or incest.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, promised the bill would get a full hearing just like any other legislation handled during a normal session, then outlined a schedule for the hearing of S.B. 1 which will total seven hours across two days.
For an issue Bray also called one of the most contentious of this generation, seven hours seems, simply put, too short.
This spring we saw long lines of commenters from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, businesses and the general public line up to testify for hours on bills including the state’s handgun permit repeal and the ill-fated school curriculum bills that tried to curtail what teachers could and couldn’t say in the classroom, both for and against.
Abortion access is far more controversial than those matters and we suspect that the roster of people willing to step up to speak, again both for and against, will be significantly longer.
Abortion rights advocates are obviously upset and will want to be heard. But even anti-abortion advocates have indicated they are not pleased and would like to see more “teeth” to the bill as stated recently by Indiana Right to Life. In between, we suspect that there will be many who want to share personal stories of their own experience with abortion, stories both positive and negative, pro-life and pro-choice, that should be heard.
While it is within the committee’s rights to set the parameters for taking public comment including putting a time limit on speakers and setting an overall cap for public comment, lawmakers should hear everyone who wants to speak on this issue.
Republican legislators did, in fact, pass a bill this spring making public comment at school board meetings mandatory after hearing complaints from citizens who didn’t get their chance to speak (or yell) at their elected officials about their concerns, so they obviously understand the importance of public comment.
Whether public comment will actually result in changes to the abortion bill one way or another, either creating more access or clamping tighter, is unknown.
But, at the very least, lawmakers should take the time to hear the issue out in full, on the record.
That may push the schedule for passage back a day or two, but is that really so much to ask in the shadow of passing such a momentous and historic change in law?
We therefore encourage senators to uncap their public comment period and take comment from any and all who wish to give it before advancing S.B. 1 further.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.