25 years ago
• Thirty-three youngsters participated in the bicycle safety course held in Kendallville on Saturday morning in the Walmart parking lot. It was co-sponsored by Brownie Troop 52 and the Indiana State Police for children of all ages. Cindy Mertz and Brenda Hoover are co-leaders of the Brownie troop.
