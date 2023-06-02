To the Editor:
The United States today, has a very real problem. It's a lack of faith, a lack of trust and a lack of respect for freedom.
Let us not forget that teachers and administrators have spent years studying. Studying human behavior, child development and child psychology. Studying the multiple ways in which to help children learn best. Studying how to teach so that the masses can learn.
But there are some people who are 'ignorant in what they don't know.' They think they can control a school system using intolerance, arrogance and authoritarianism.
We learn from our successes but we learn more from our failures. Likewise we learn from good examples and we learn from bad examples.
As a practicing Catholic, I know that is a learning process to be able to decipher the difference. It takes educators, parents and other mentors. It takes asking questions, It takes a curious mind. It takes discussions with people like yourself and people not like yourself. So let’s take a look at some of the “Bible’s Greatest Hits." Shall we?
Incest with mother (Ham) (Leviticus 20:11)
The Rape of Dinah (Genesis 34):
Genocide in Joshua (Joshua 1-12
The Dismembered Concubine (judges 19):
The Murder of John the Baptist (Mark 6):
The Killing of Ananias and Sapphira (Acts 5):
Wilderness Slaughter (Exodus 32):
Revelation’s Bowls of Wrath (Revelation 16):
Jephthah’s Human Sacrifice (Judges 11):
Sexual Violence Against Jacob’s Wives’ Slaves (Genesis 30):
And of course, the beginning of it all:
Cain Kills Abel (Genesis 4)
God’s most critical desire for the Israelites was freedom. God wanted them to be free. He wanted them to be free so much that when they wanted a King, God was against it. God reluctantly gave into the Israelites. And if you know the Bible you also know that it’s Kings didn’t exactly turn out that well.
The freedom to learn, to learn to think for yourself, to grow from both the good and the bad; is called an education.
To inhibit another person’s freedom to learn, to think for themselves and to grow; is called indoctrination.
Being able to leave another person free to make their own interpretations, to grow in their own way, even in a culture that you don’t trust. This is called faith.
Celeste Gates
Kendallville
