To the editor:
I have had the privilege of knowing Tony Isa for almost 20 years. The words that best describe Tony are servant-leader. I have always know him to give more of himself and his time to the causes of Steuben County than just about anyone I know.
Tony has invested himself and his resources into our community, without being drive by only; he is both dedicated and generous. Tony would be both honest and fair and use his servant's heart to create a better community for everyone to live in.
I believe it’s time for a fresh perspective in Steuben County and Tony knows how to lead the way.
Joe and Libby Hysong
Angola
