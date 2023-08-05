25 years ago
• Country music star Wynonna Judd was among stars to visit the 28th annual Auburn Auction during the seven-day Labor Day weekend in Auburn. She watched her perfectly restored 1952 Cadillac Convertible V-8 cross the auction line at the annual auction event. Other celebrities to attend included Betsy Palmer, Scott Goodyear, Bobby Unser, Dale Robertson, among others.
