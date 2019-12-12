Thank you to supporters of RISE celebration
To the editor:
Last week Rise clients were treated to a special Christmas celebration: dinner, singing, Santa, and much laughter.
This tradition began 20 years ago (1999) when a Rotarian had a family member receiving the services of RISE.
The Angola Rotary Club wants to acknowledge and thank the Angola Elks Lodge for their continued partnership with this event. RISE is a very important resource in our community and we are honored to be part of their support system.
Bobbi Grill
Hamilton
