To the editor:
God Bless America, land that we love – stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above. From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam. God bless America, our home sweet home. Red and yellow, black and white - we are precious in His sight.
We should never buy into all the hate mongering that is coming at us from all directions. We need to be aware that one of the co-founders of B.L.M unabashedly stated that their main mission is to “take down this country.” His “religion” is Marxism.
We are all AMERICANS, and ALL lives matter. Let us strive to love and respect one another and live in peace and harmony, as we were taught to do in Sunday School.
Shalom,
Sallie Bennett Fought
Ligonier
