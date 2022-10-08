To the Editor:
Here we go again. MAGA conservatives are once again spreading misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies in public forums. In response to a recent letter:
“Democrat leadership supports unlimited, taxpayer-funded abortion.” Simply not true.
“Democrat leadership supports indoctrination of schoolchildren into wokeness and gender ideology.” Basically a meaningless statement due to the logical non-definability of terms. The assertion that educational institutions are attempting to create a universally accepted guilt in white Americans for the actual, true historical treatment of non-whites is paranoid and absurd. When I was in school, we were told that the practice of rewriting historical fact into fantasy was one of Russia’s most egregious insults to history and the Russian people. Now the MAGA Conservatives want to do precisely that same thing. White Europeans and Americans acted in indefensible ways toward non-whites in the early days of this country, and the effects of those actions can still be seen and felt today as it still continues on. Conservatives would ban items like head scarves and coverings of other religions, but never crosses. And, the rate of attacks on mosques and synagogues increases, while the conservatives’ cries of “freedom of religion!” are used only to deny others not only their religious practices, but matters like same-sex marriages and women’s control over their own bodies.
Democratic leadership and educational associations are opposed to unlimited school choice because many schools now included have religious-based curriculums, and the Constitution prohibits the establishment of any particular religion. Hence, using taxpayer money to support any religious-based curriculum is unContitutional. School choice often simply becomes the modern method of segregation.
It is an environmental fact that energy policies must change. We are overtaxing the natural resources and damaging the environment at the same time And fossil fuels will become obsolete in the future. To reduce our dependence on other countries for energy, we must develop our own new and environmentally sound sources. Will we be prepared? We must be if we are to maintain our place in the modern world. Groups like American Freedom Party, American Nazi Party, Aryan Nations, Council of Conservative Citizens, KKK, National Association for the Advancement of White People, National Alliance, National Vanguard, Nationalist Movement, White Aryan Resistance, to name a few, are all self-avowed White supremacy organizations.
As for MAGA being regarded as “a hate-filled slur,” again, it is! It was made so by the former president and his minions on the inside, rather than outside observers. And it was these MAGA conservatives who showed utter disregard for the laws set up by the Constitution and attempted on January 6th to prevent the United States Legislative Branch to fulfill its Constitutionally assigned duty. In fact, they not only rioted, these MAGA conservatives, not “woke” liberals, but attempted to execute a political coup and overthrow the government of the United States of America — an egregious act of treason.
As for the Second Amendment, it provides rights for a “well regulated militia,” not just any yahoo who is 18 and has the money to purchase. People owning guns is not an inherently bad thing.
Also, many of these constantly harping on the “persecution” of Christians in this country are self-proclaimed Evangelical Christians supporting the former president and buying into the Big Lie that the election was stolen. It is my understanding that it should be the goal of all Christians to following the ways of Jesus and endeavor to be more like him with each passing day. To these individuals, I pose the following question: What type of gun do you suppose Jesus would carry?
John Stevens
Angola
